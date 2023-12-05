Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Clermont County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsburg High School at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Goshen, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.