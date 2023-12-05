The Cleveland State Vikings (6-3) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.8% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
  • Cleveland State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 11th.
  • The Vikings put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 61.0 the Gaels give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.0 points, Cleveland State is 6-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Cleveland State scored 5.5 more points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (68.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Vikings gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.6).
  • At home, Cleveland State made 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.5). Cleveland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama A&M W 86-59 Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Youngstown State L 94-69 Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 Detroit Mercy W 69-58 Wolstein Center
12/5/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/15/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.