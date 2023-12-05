How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-3) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.8% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 11th.
- The Vikings put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 61.0 the Gaels give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.0 points, Cleveland State is 6-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Cleveland State scored 5.5 more points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (68.6).
- In 2022-23, the Vikings gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.6).
- At home, Cleveland State made 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.5). Cleveland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than away (29.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|L 94-69
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 69-58
|Wolstein Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.