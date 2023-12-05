Tuesday's game that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) against the Cleveland State Vikings (6-3) at University Credit Union Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 5.

The game has no set line.

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 74, Cleveland State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-11.3)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 137.4

Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Cleveland State's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Gaels are 3-3-0 and the Vikings are 3-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game, with a +81 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.7 points per game (140th in college basketball) and allow 67.7 per outing (111th in college basketball).

Cleveland State is 106th in the nation at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 33.9 its opponents average.

Cleveland State makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 36.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.4%.

Cleveland State wins the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 11.1 (127th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

