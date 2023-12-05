The Cleveland State Vikings (6-3) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 134.5.

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -14.5 134.5

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State has combined with its opponents to score more than 134.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Cleveland State's matchups this season is 144.3, 9.8 more points than this game's total.

Cleveland State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% less often than Cleveland State (4-4-0) this season.

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 2 33.3% 69.9 146.6 61.0 128.7 131.5 Cleveland State 5 62.5% 76.7 146.6 67.7 128.7 144.9

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings average 15.7 more points per game (76.7) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (61.0).

When it scores more than 61.0 points, Cleveland State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0 Cleveland State 4-4-0 0-0 3-5-0

Cleveland State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Cleveland State 16-2 Home Record 13-3 6-2 Away Record 7-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

