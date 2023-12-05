Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you reside in Columbiana County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Local High School at Columbiana High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Columbiana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellsville High School at Leetonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Leetonia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Palestine at David Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lisbon, OH
- Conference: Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.