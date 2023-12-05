Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Cuyahoga County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence School at Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Conference: Lake Effect
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Padua Franciscan High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Independence, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay High School at Elyria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Elyria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Solon High School at Riverside High School - Painesville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Euclid at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lyndhurst, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
