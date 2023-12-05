Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 5?
Should you wager on Daniel Sprong to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Sprong stats and insights
- Sprong has scored in six of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- Sprong has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Sprong averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.2%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Sprong recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|11:03
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|14:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Red Wings vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
