The Detroit Red Wings, Daniel Sprong among them, play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Fancy a bet on Sprong in the Red Wings-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Daniel Sprong vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong has averaged 13:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Sprong has a goal in six of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sprong has a point in 14 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Sprong has an assist in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Sprong hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sprong has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sprong Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 2 16 Points 3 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.