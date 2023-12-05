The Davidson Wildcats (7-1) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Dayton Flyers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Flyers score 16.0 more points per game (69.1) than the Wildcats give up (53.1).

Dayton is 4-4 when it scores more than 53.1 points.

Davidson has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.

The Wildcats record 71.5 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 72.0 the Flyers give up.

Davidson has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.0 points.

Dayton is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.

The Wildcats shoot 44.5% from the field, only 1% higher than the Flyers concede defensively.

The Flyers' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Wildcats have given up.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.7 FG%

9.7 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 57.7 FG% Mariah Perez: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG% Ivy Wolf: 12.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

12.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Destiny Bohanon: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Schedule