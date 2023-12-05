Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Delaware County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olentangy Orange High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
