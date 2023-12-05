Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 5?
Will Justin Danforth find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- Danforth has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Danforth has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 48 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-2
Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
