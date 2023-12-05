Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 5?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Kent Johnson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
