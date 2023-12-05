On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Kent Johnson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

