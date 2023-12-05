Tuesday's game features the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) matching up at Frost Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-75 victory for Kent State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kent State vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 76, South Dakota State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-0.9)

Kent State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

South Dakota State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Kent State's 3-3-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Jackrabbits' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Golden Flashes' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes are outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game, with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) and give up 71.9 per outing (199th in college basketball).

Kent State records 33.3 rebounds per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Kent State hits 1.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 8.0 (128th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3.

Kent State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.6 per game (230th in college basketball) while forcing 16.9 (11th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.