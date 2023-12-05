Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Licking County, Ohio today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Johnstown-Monroe High School at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Christian Academy at Genoa Christian Academy