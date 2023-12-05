MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's college basketball schedule includes one game featuring MAC teams on the court. That matchup? The Ohio Bobcats squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
MAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ohio Bobcats at Ohio State Buckeyes
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|B1G+
