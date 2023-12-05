In the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Mathieu Olivier to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

Olivier is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Olivier has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 48 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-4 OT 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:00 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:10 Home L 2-0

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

