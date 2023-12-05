Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Meigs County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Meigs County, Ohio today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meigs County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meigs at Waterford
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Waterford, OH
- Conference: Tri-Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
