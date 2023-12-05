Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Monroe County, Ohio, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Monroe County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bridgeport High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Woodsfield, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
