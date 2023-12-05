Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Montgomery County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookville High School at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David H Ponitz Career Technology Ctr at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurgood Marshall at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northmont High School at Kettering Fairmont
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton Local High School at Miami Valley School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairborn at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
