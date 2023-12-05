Tuesday's game at Value City Arena has the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) squaring off against the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 90-52 win, as our model heavily favors Ohio State.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 75-72 loss to Longwood in their last outing on Wednesday.

Ohio vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 90, Ohio 52

Ohio Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Ohio Leaders

Madi Mace: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

6.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Kennedi Watkins: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

14.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Kate Dennis: 6.8 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Bengisu Alper: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -29 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (165th in college basketball), and give up 73.4 per outing (316th in college basketball).

