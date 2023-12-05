How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Ohio Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 67.6 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 59.6 the Buckeyes give up.
- Ohio is 2-3 when it scores more than 59.6 points.
- Ohio State is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.6 points.
- The 83.6 points per game the Buckeyes average are 10.2 more points than the Bobcats allow (73.4).
- Ohio State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.
- When Ohio allows fewer than 83.6 points, it is 2-2.
- The Buckeyes are making 48% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (39.7%).
- The Bobcats shoot 41.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
Ohio State Leaders
- Jacy Sheldon: 17.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Taylor Thierry: 14 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Celeste Taylor: 7 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 75-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|W 83-40
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 78-58
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|-
|Value City Arena
