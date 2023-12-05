The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats' 67.6 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 59.6 the Buckeyes give up.
  • Ohio is 2-3 when it scores more than 59.6 points.
  • Ohio State is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The 83.6 points per game the Buckeyes average are 10.2 more points than the Bobcats allow (73.4).
  • Ohio State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.
  • When Ohio allows fewer than 83.6 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Buckeyes are making 48% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (39.7%).
  The Bobcats shoot 41.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio State Leaders

  • Jacy Sheldon: 17.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 52.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
  • Taylor Thierry: 14 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Cotie McMahon: 15.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Celeste Taylor: 7 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Oklahoma State W 75-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 @ Tennessee W 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/5/2023 Ohio - Value City Arena
12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena
12/15/2023 Grand Valley State - Value City Arena

