The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) look to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats score 8.0 more points per game (67.6) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (59.6).

When it scores more than 59.6 points, Ohio is 2-3.

Ohio State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

The 83.6 points per game the Buckeyes record are 10.2 more points than the Bobcats give up (73.4).

When Ohio State puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 6-1.

Ohio has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bobcats concede.

The Bobcats' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Buckeyes have conceded.

Ohio Leaders

Madi Mace: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

6.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Kennedi Watkins: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

14.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Kate Dennis: 6.8 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Bengisu Alper: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule