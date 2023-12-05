Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Portage County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portage County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast High School at Lowellville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lowellville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Field at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kent, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.