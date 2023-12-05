Let's check out the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (13-7-3), which currently has two players listed (including Dylan Larkin), as the Red Wings ready for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (10-13-2) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Larkin C Out Personal Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Alex Tuch RW Questionable Lower Body Jordan Greenway LW Questionable Upper Body Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body Zemgus Girgensons LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 86 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

Their goal differential (+18) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

With 71 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

Buffalo gives up 3.4 goals per game (85 total), which ranks 26th in the league.

With a goal differential of -14, they are 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-120) Sabres (+100) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.