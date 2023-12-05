Red Wings vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - December 5
Let's check out the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (13-7-3), which currently has two players listed (including Dylan Larkin), as the Red Wings ready for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (10-13-2) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Alex Tuch
|RW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jordan Greenway
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Zemgus Girgensons
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit's 86 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.
- Their goal differential (+18) makes them sixth-best in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- With 71 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- Buffalo gives up 3.4 goals per game (85 total), which ranks 26th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -14, they are 27th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.