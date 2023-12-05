Tuesday's NHL slate features an outing between the favored Detroit Red Wings (13-7-3, -120 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Buffalo Sabres (10-13-2, +100 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 10 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

In the six times this season the Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-2 in those games.

The Sabres have been made the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Detroit is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Buffalo has 17 games this season playing as an underdog by +100 or longer, and is 5-12 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 4-5-1 6.4 3.80 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.80 2.60 9 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.70 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.70 3.80 5 19.2% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.