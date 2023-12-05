The Detroit Red Wings (13-7-3) go on the road against the Buffalo Sabres (10-13-2, losers of three straight) at KeyBank Center. The contest on Tuesday, December 5 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-115) Sabres (-105) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings are 4-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Detroit is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Wings a 53.5% chance to win.

In 13 games this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Sabres Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Sabres Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 86 (3rd) Goals 71 (21st) 68 (12th) Goals Allowed 85 (26th) 23 (4th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 18 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (13th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Detroit has gone 6-2-2 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

Four of Detroit's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Red Wings' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Red Wings are putting up 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Red Wings offense's 86 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.

The Red Wings are ranked 12th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 68 total goals (3.0 per game).

With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.

