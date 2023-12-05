The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Alex DeBrincat, Casey Mittelstadt and others in this game.

Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is DeBrincat, who has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 17:49 per game.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 0 1 1 6 at Rangers Nov. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Wild Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Nov. 24 1 1 2 3

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Dylan Larkin has accumulated 22 points (1.0 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 14 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Nov. 26 1 1 2 4 at Bruins Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Devils Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 0 0 2

J.T. Compher Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

J.T. Compher's 19 points this season have come via six goals and 13 assists.

Compher Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 2 0 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 24 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Mittelstadt's 21 points are important for Buffalo. He has recorded five goals and 16 assists in 25 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Blues Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Nov. 27 1 2 3 3 at Devils Nov. 25 0 1 1 2

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Rasmus Dahlin is a top offensive contributor for Buffalo with 20 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 15 assists in 25 games.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Blues Nov. 30 1 1 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 27 0 1 1 1 at Devils Nov. 25 0 0 0 0

