Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ross County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Ross County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Ross County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Trace at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- Conference: Frontier Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
