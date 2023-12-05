In the upcoming matchup versus the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Sean Kuraly to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Kuraly has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:42 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:12 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

