In Seneca County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Seneca County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Gibsonburg, OH

Gibsonburg, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Genoa High School at Fostoria High School