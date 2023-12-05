Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Stark County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Stark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genoa High School at Fostoria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fostoria, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School - Massillon at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
