Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wood County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Baltimore
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET on December 5
- Location: North Baltimore, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmwood High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hamler, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vanlue at North Baltimore
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: North Baltimore, OH
- Conference: Blanchard Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
