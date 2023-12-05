The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will look to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.
  • The Musketeers score 75.0 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.
  • Xavier has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 68.9 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).
  • Xavier sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center

