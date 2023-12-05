How to Watch Xavier vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games Xavier shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.
- The 75 points per game the Musketeers average are 6.1 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (68.9).
- Xavier has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 68.9 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Xavier fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage in away games.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
