The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Xavier shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.

The 75 points per game the Musketeers average are 6.1 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (68.9).

Xavier has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 68.9 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Xavier fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage in away games.

