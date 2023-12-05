The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • In games Xavier shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Musketeers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 137th.
  • The Musketeers score 6.1 more points per game (75.0) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (68.9).
  • Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Xavier played better when playing at home last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game on the road.
  • The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).
  • At home, Xavier made 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center

