The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Xavier shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Musketeers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 137th.

The Musketeers score 6.1 more points per game (75.0) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (68.9).

Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Xavier played better when playing at home last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game on the road.

The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).

At home, Xavier made 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule