How to Watch Xavier vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games Xavier shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Musketeers are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 137th.
- The Musketeers score 6.1 more points per game (75.0) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (68.9).
- Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Xavier played better when playing at home last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game on the road.
- The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).
- At home, Xavier made 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.