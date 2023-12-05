The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Xavier shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Musketeers are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens rank 137th.

The 75.0 points per game the Musketeers average are 6.1 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (68.9).

When Xavier scores more than 68.9 points, it is 3-3.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 77.1.

When it comes to three-pointers, Xavier performed worse at home last year, making 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage on the road.

