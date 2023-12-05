The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Delaware matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Trends

Xavier has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, three out of the Musketeers' seven games have hit the over.

Delaware has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

Fightin' Blue Hens games have gone over the point total twice this year.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers rate Xavier much lower (49th in the country) than the computer rankings do (43rd).

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.