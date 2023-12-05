Xavier vs. Delaware: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Delaware matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Delaware Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-11.5)
|148.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Xavier (-11.5)
|148.5
|-850
|+570
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Trends
- Xavier is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- In the Musketeers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Delaware has covered five times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- So far this year, two of the Fightin' Blue Hens games have hit the over.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Xavier is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).
- The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.