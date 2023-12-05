Xavier vs. Delaware: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Delaware matchup.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Delaware Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-12.5)
|148.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Xavier (-12.5)
|148.5
|-1050
|+660
Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Trends
- Xavier has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Musketeers' seven games have gone over the point total.
- Delaware has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- This year, games featuring the Fightin' Blue Hens have gone over the point total twice.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Xavier is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (49th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (48th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
