Tuesday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) clashing at Cintas Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-65 victory for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-12.0)

Xavier (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Xavier is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Delaware's 5-1-0 ATS record. The Musketeers are 3-4-0 and the Fightin' Blue Hens are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 75 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 68 per contest (115th in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by seven points per game.

Xavier grabs 34.9 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) compared to the 34.9 of its opponents.

Xavier hits 6 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (269th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers' 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 254th in college basketball, and the 82.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 45th in college basketball.

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.4 per game (214th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (148th in college basketball play).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 138th in college basketball.

Delaware wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 34.4 rebounds per game, 136th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.8.

Delaware makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Delaware and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Blue Hens commit 10.4 per game (77th in college basketball) and force 10 (315th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.