Tuesday's game at Cintas Center has the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) taking on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-65 victory, as our model heavily favors Xavier.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-12.0)

Xavier (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Xavier has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Delaware, who is 5-1-0 ATS. The Musketeers have a 3-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fightin' Blue Hens have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per outing (115th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 114th in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 34.9 per outing.

Xavier connects on 6.0 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 30.8% from deep while its opponents hit 27.7% from long range.

The Musketeers average 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (254th in college basketball), and allow 82.4 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (148th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (214th in college basketball play).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (149th in college basketball) and give up 68.9 per outing (138th in college basketball).

The 34.4 rebounds per game Delaware accumulates rank 136th in the nation, 2.6 more than the 31.8 its opponents record.

Delaware hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (107th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from deep.

Delaware and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Blue Hens commit 10.4 per game (77th in college basketball) and force 10.0 (315th in college basketball).

