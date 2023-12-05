Tuesday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) at Cintas Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Xavier to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 11.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 148.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -11.5

Xavier -11.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -750, Delaware +525

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Pick ATS: Xavier (-11.5)



Xavier (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Xavier is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Delaware's 5-1-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Musketeers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Fightin' Blue Hens' games have gone over. The teams average 151.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by seven points per game with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (185th in college basketball) and give up 68 per outing (115th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 114th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 34.9 per outing.

Xavier makes 6 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (270th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers rank 255th in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 45th in college basketball defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.4 per game (215th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (147th in college basketball play).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (posting 76.3 points per game, 150th in college basketball, and allowing 68.9 per contest, 139th in college basketball) and have a +59 scoring differential.

Delaware wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It records 34.4 rebounds per game (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

Delaware hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Delaware has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball) while forcing 10 (317th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.