Xavier vs. Delaware December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) meet the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Players to Watch
- Desmond Claude: 16.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Delaware Top Players (2022-23)
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Xavier vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Delaware AVG
|Delaware Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|292nd
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|289th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|1st
|19.1
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
