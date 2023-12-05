The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.

Xavier vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 148.5

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.

The average point total in Xavier's matchups this year is 143.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Musketeers have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Xavier has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.

This season, the Musketeers have won three of their four games when favored by at least -1000 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for Xavier.

Xavier vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 3 42.9% 75.0 151.3 68.0 136.9 146.4 Delaware 1 16.7% 76.3 151.3 68.9 136.9 140.8

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The 75.0 points per game the Musketeers record are 6.1 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (68.9).

Xavier is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 4-3-0 2-2 3-4-0 Delaware 5-1-0 0-0 2-4-0

Xavier vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Delaware 15-2 Home Record 10-5 7-4 Away Record 4-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

