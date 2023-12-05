The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Xavier vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -11.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 148.5 points three times.

The average point total in Xavier's outings this year is 143, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Musketeers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Xavier has been the favorite in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Musketeers have a record of 3-1 when favored by -750 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Xavier has a 88.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Xavier vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 3 42.9% 75 151.3 68 136.9 146.4 Delaware 1 16.7% 76.3 151.3 68.9 136.9 140.8

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers record 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.

When Xavier scores more than 68.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 4-3-0 2-2 3-4-0 Delaware 5-1-0 0-0 2-4-0

Xavier vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Delaware 15-2 Home Record 10-5 7-4 Away Record 4-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

