In the upcoming tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Zachary Werenski to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

Werenski has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Werenski has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 1.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 48 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:26 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:16 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:07 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:36 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 4 0 4 20:10 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:40 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

