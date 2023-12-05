Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 5?
In the upcoming tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Zachary Werenski to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- Werenski has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 1.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 48 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|25:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.