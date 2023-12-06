A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A-10 squads are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Rhode Island Rams squaring off against the Providence Friars.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|George Washington Revolutionaries at Towson Tigers
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo)
|Rhode Island Rams at Providence Friars
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|-
|UMass Minutewomen at Boston College Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|ACC Network X
|Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Saint Louis Billikens
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|-
Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.