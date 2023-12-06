The Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) will be looking to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Akron Zips (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It will air at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Zips put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.3 the Penguins give up.

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Akron is 2-2.

Youngstown State's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Penguins put up 57.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 68.3 the Zips allow.

Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

The Penguins are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips allow to opponents (42.2%).

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 23.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

23.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lanae Riley: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12) Morgan Haney: 10.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

10.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Zakia Rasheed: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Schedule