Wednesday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (7-1) versus the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5) at Wolstein Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-64 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Vikings enter this contest after a 72-60 win over Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

Cleveland State vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 80, Niagara 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

When the Vikings took down the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked No. 175 in our computer rankings, on November 22 by a score of 62-57, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Cleveland State has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 175) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 236) on November 12

82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 252) on November 25

72-60 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 304) on December 2

72-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 318) on November 29

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 17.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.6 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

17.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.6 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.2 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

6.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.2 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Jordana Reisma: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.1 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.1 FG% Mickayla Perdue: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (38th in college basketball) and give up 60.5 per contest (117th in college basketball).

