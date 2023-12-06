How to Watch Dayton vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will host the UNLV Rebels (3-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Dayton vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dayton Stats Insights
- This season, the Flyers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
- Dayton has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.
- The Flyers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 340th.
- The Flyers record 70 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Rebels allow.
- Dayton has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Dayton fared better when playing at home last year, posting 73.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Flyers were better in home games last season, surrendering 58.9 points per game, compared to 63.2 on the road.
- When playing at home, Dayton sunk 1.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (32.2%).
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 77-69
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ SMU
|W 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Grambling
|W 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNLV
|-
|UD Arena
|12/9/2023
|Troy
|-
|UD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
