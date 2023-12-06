The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will host the UNLV Rebels (3-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dayton vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

This season, the Flyers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

Dayton has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.

The Flyers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 340th.

The Flyers record 70 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Rebels allow.

Dayton has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Dayton fared better when playing at home last year, posting 73.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Flyers were better in home games last season, surrendering 58.9 points per game, compared to 63.2 on the road.

When playing at home, Dayton sunk 1.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (32.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule